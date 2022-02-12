Are the Academy Awards still a big deal? Seth Rogen doesn't seem to think so. Each year, Hollywood comes to a standstill as time approaches for the Oscar nominations to be released. Soon after, there are hundreds of articles shared about who was snubbed and what filmmakers deserved more recognition, and while it makes for an exciting award season, not everyone believes that the Academy Awards hold the same weight as it once did.

Over the past few years, even prior to the pandemic, there have been reports that ratings have fallen for the coveted show. While speaking with Insider, Rogen dropped off a few thoughts about the Oscars.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” he said. “To me, maybe people just don’t care. I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.”

The Academy has done its best to reignite interest in the show, but they can't seem to bring in more views from the public, which may mean, as Rogen stated, people just don't care any longer. They've added categories, axed live performances to curb the show's length, and they've even gone without a host since 2019 following Kevin Hart's controversy.

When asked who he believes should host this year's Oscars, Rogen said, "That's a tough one... I'm sure there are comedians out there that want to, right?"

[via]