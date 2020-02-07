There's no denying that Kevin Hart is one of the hardest working individuals in show business. His recently released Netflix docuseries, Don't F**k This Up (2020), provided his fans and critics with an introspective and brutally honest look at his life behind the scenes as he toured the globe his friends, interacted with his father and family, and battled several different controversies. Now, the Laugh At My Pain comedian is providing the masses with another inside look of his life in a new Men's Health magazine interview where he's admitting he handles the 2019 Oscars hosting dispute poorly.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After agreeing to host the 2019 91st Annual Academy Awards, some of Kevin Hart's old Tweets resurfaced, some of which containing homophobic and anti-gay rhetoric, the comedian packaged as jokes. During the time, the multifaceted comedian/actor released a formal apology to the LGBTQ community which wasn't particularly well-received.

While Kevin Hart has revealed that he feels no type about the Academy choosing to remain hostless, he did express to Men's Health magazine that his disdain for how he handled things with the Academy and how his peers confronted him about the debacle stating:

"With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was. I got ten years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem."

Hart continued to the publication:

"It wasn’t until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen (Degeneres) talked to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say that I understood. Then I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. I did f*ck up.'"

With the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony receiving its highest ratings in five years, the producers of the commemorative event have decided to move forward without a host for the 2020 92nd Annual Academy Awards. The 2020 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA this Sunday at 5 P.M. PST on ABC.

Check out a clip of Kevin Hart poppin' his hips on a boat and enjoying time with his family while speaking about positivity with Men's Health in the video provided below.