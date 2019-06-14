lee daniels
- TVLee Daniels' 7 Biggest Productions In TV & FilmLee Daniels' filmography contains several notable works but he's also hand a large hand in the television world. By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Still Demands Apology From Tyler Perry & OprahLee Daniels and Mo
Nique detailed how they reunited after over a decade of bad blood.By Erika Marie
- MusicMariah Carey Reveals That She Owns The Masters To Her Old Music MC is embarking on a new level in her career. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"He gave his take on what happened and questioned why Mo'Nique bashed him, his wife, Steve Harvey, and more. He added he didn't even talk to her.By Erika Marie
- TVFred Savage Fired From "The Wonder Years" Reboot Over Alleged Inappropriate Conduct: ReportHe starred in the original series back in the 1980s-90s and served as executive producer of the reboot alongside Lee Daniels.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLee Daniels Cried "Like A B*tch" About "Painful" Jussie Smollett ScandalIn an interview with Ts Madison, the "Empire" creator opens up about initially being mad but feeling as if he had to believe Smollett.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTs Madison Reveals Her Role In Mo'Nique & Lee Daniels Squashing Their BeefTs Madison is setting the record straight.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLee Daniels Casts Mo'Nique In New Film & Offers Public Apology For PastFor years, Mo'Nique has claimed that Daniels did her dirty after "Precious," and now, he has issued a formal apology. 50 Cent reacted to the news.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture50 Cent Claims He Spoke With Tyler Perry About Mo'Nique: "She Back"After seeing her stand-up show last month, 50 Cent has been Mo'Nique's biggest ally.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Tells Tyler Perry & Oprah It's A "Great Time To Apologize" To Mo'Nique50 Cent wants Oprah and Tyler Perry to issue an apology to Mo'Nique before he puts the comedian "back on." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Claims To Have Secret Recording Of Tyler Perry Apologizing For Blackballing HerThe Oscar-winning actress detailed her ongoing rift with Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels.By Erika Marie
- MoviesLee Daniels Says He Almost Directed A "Wolverine" Film For Hugh JackmanLee Daniels says Hugh Jackman almost got him to direct a "Wolverine" film.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLee Daniels Explains How Patti LaBelle Is "The Cause Of [His] Sobriety"The filmmaker explained that a late-night phone call where he rambled to the music icon was the first step in getting sober.By Erika Marie
- RandomQueen Latifah Celebrates 50th Birthday With Messages From Famous FriendsQueen Latifah reaches a birthday milestone and is celebrated by friends like Kandi Burruss, Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, and many more.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Admits He "F*cked Up" Oscars Hosting Gig In New InterviewKevin Hart reflects on how problematic his old Tweets were and how he could have handled the Oscars hosting controversy differently. By Dominiq R.
- GramMo'Nique Calls Out Oprah For Being Less Involved With Harvey Weinstein AccusersThe actress wrote Oprah a lengthy letter.By Erika Marie
- GossipDame Dash $950K Child Support Debt Will Come Out Of Lee Daniels' SettlementDame Dash found a way out of this one. By Aron A.
- GossipDame Dash's Financial Troubles At Its Worst, Can't Pay Back $2K DebtDame Dash is going through it. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureLee Daniels Ordered To Pay $1.7 Mil To Dame Dash In Biopic SettlementCan we get the Richard Pryor biopic, though?By Erika Marie
- MoviesLee Daniels Shares That A "Star" Film Is In The WorksDaniels plans on wrapping up storylines.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTaye Diggs Believes Jussie Smollett Should Be Welcomed Back On "Empire"Taye Diggs thinks the decision to drop Jussie was made too soon. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLee Daniels Agrees To Pay Dame Dash & His Baby Mamas: ReportLooks like everyone's getting paid except for Lee Daniels who will simply be free of debt to Dame Dash.By Aron A.