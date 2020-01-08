The world was able to tap into the daily workings of Kevin Hart after the comedian released his lastest Netflix special Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up. The series not only shows the actor balancing a full and hectic career and home life, but it dove into his personal relationships, as well. There have been a few controversial moments that have made headlines since the release of the docuseries including the physical altercation with his trainer and his family addressing Kevin's infidelity.

Eniko Hart's tearful revelation about how she found out her husband was cheating caused a stir, and Kevin later commented on his disappointment that people were honing in focus on this one topic. Commentators across the globe have weighed in on the subject, including the fellas of The Joe Budden Podcast who spoke about being impressed with Kevin Hart: Don't F** This Up. Specifically, Joe stated that as a man with a busy schedule, he "understands" why Kevin stepped out on his wife.

“He works really hard. I can work harder. Like, I can see how n*ggas cheat," Joe said. "In thinking about how hard he works, sometimes you’re not home but for 10 seconds in the day, for however many days, and I as a man can understand how that can be difficult. I know how I was feeling just going to work however many hours I was going to work and spending very little time at home."

Joe didn't want to go in-depth about that, especially because his ex Cyn accused him of cheating on her. On Love & Hip Hop New York, Cyn stated that after finding inappropriate photos in his phone, she decided to leave him. "I understand that about him," Joe added. "And I like the way that he and his wife and his family and friends even attacked that aspect of things. The cheating." In the doc, Kevin goes on to say that he didn't have his accountability circle around him to keep him in line.

Check out the full episode of The Joe Budden Podcast below, but listen to this particular soundbite around the 48:00 minute mark.