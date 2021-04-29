He may not be able to tweet, but the office of former President Donald Trump is open for business. It has been reported that Trump has set up shop in Florida and following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Trump has remained relatively quiet. His departure from the Oval Office, ban from Twitter, and the dissolution of Parler hasn't given Trump the same internet reach as he once had. However, within the last few weeks, we've received a few bizarre press releases and statements from America's former Commander-in-Chief.

Last Sunday (April 24), we witnessed the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, and while the winners are celebrating their accolades, it was a rating disaster. It's reported that approximately 9.85 million people watched the star-studded show—a 58 percent drop from last year. After the numbers were announced, Trump issued a press release.



Carlo Allegri / Staff / Getty Images

“What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the ‘Oscars’ —a far less important and elegant name—had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low," reads the statement. For the record, the ceremony is still officially referred to as The Academy Awards.

"If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse—if that’s possible,” Trump added. “Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST. These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans. That formula certainly hasn’t worked very well for The Academy!”

The Academy has yet to respond to Trump's grievances. Watch a few highlights from the 93rd ceremony below.

