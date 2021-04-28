A party isn't a party until Drizzy shows up. Drake was front and center at the Oscars afterparty on Sunday (April 25), and he has the photos to prove it. On Instagram, Drake shared a few pictures of his time rubbing elbows with a few of his famous friends. There were several stills taken with newly-crowned Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya who took home the Oscar for Best Support Role. His portrayal in Judas and the Black Messiah earned the acclaimed actor the recognition that many believe he deserves.

"Sounds like a yes to me," the OVO mogul penned in the caption. Fans have speculated that Drake may be cooking up more media moves, especially considering he posted photos with a few other noteworthy names.

Winnie Harlow also gave her best model pose in a photo with Drake, and Lena Waithe smiled from ear to ear as she chatted with the rap star. Adele was also at the shindig and according to The Independent, the award-winning singer was belting out Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez's 2002 classic, "I'm Real." We would bet that she made sure Beyoncé hits were on deck, as well.

In other Oscars news, it's reported that Kaluuya made history when he became the first Black British actor to take home an Academy Award. Check out a few posts about the afterparty below.

