Last night's (April 25) Oscars have garnered mixed reactions, but a standout moment was when the winner for Best Actor was announced. Chadwick Boseman was in the running for his moving portrayal of Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis, but in the end, the Black Panther star lost out to Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father. The legendary actor graciously accepted his award but made sure to mention Boseman during his speech.

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't," Hopkins said. "I'm very grateful to The Academy. Thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored, thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ma Rainey (@maraineyfilm)

Soon, social media lit up with Boseman fans who were disappointed that the actor didn't receive a posthumous win. There were accusations against The Academy with claims that Boseman was snubbed, but the actor's family reportedly feels different. TMZ spoke with Derrick Boseman, Chadwick's brother, who said that everyone in the Best Actor category "was excellent and deserving of the award."

Boseman's relatives aren't bothered that he didn't win last night and, in fact, they wish Hopkins nothing but the best. "I"m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won." Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Chadwick Boseman's final film before he passed away following a long bout with colon cancer. The actor was 43. You can watch Hopkins's acceptance speech below.

[via]