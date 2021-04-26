The official list of Oscar winners from the 93rd Academy Awards has been fully revealed, including some surprising decisions for the most notable honors.

Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his performance in The Father, surprising many in the audience who expected the late Chadwick Boseman to be given the honor. Boseman passed away in 2020 after a lengthy private battle with cancer.

Nomadland had a huge night as well after taking home Best Picture and Best Actress for Frances McDormand's performance.

Oscars, Winners
Pool / Getty Images

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland -- winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul -- winner

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal -- winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank -- winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank -- winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari -- winner

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet -- winner

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher -- winner
Time

Best documentary short

Colette -- winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul -- winner
Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You -- winner
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers -- winner
White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal -- winner
Soul

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- winner

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best international feature film

Another Round -- winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father -- winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman -- winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

[Via]