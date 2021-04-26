The official list of Oscar winners from the 93rd Academy Awards has been fully revealed, including some surprising decisions for the most notable honors.

Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his performance in The Father, surprising many in the audience who expected the late Chadwick Boseman to be given the honor. Boseman passed away in 2020 after a lengthy private battle with cancer.

Nomadland had a huge night as well after taking home Best Picture and Best Actress for Frances McDormand's performance.



Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- winner

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- winner

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland -- winner

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul -- winner

Best film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal -- winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank -- winner

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank -- winner

News of the World

Tenet

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari -- winner

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet -- winner

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher -- winner

Time

Best documentary short

Colette -- winner

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul -- winner

Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You -- winner

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers -- winner

White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal -- winner

Soul

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- winner

Best costume design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best international feature film

Another Round -- winner

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father -- winner

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman -- winner

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

