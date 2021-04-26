Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, Sunday, and mentioned his parent having sex during his acceptance speech. His family was visibly uncomfortable in the audience.

“My mom, my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing! I’m here," he remarked while the camera cut to his sister with her head in her hands.



Pool / Getty Images

Kaluuya also spoke about Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and his legacy:

What a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed. You know what I mean? Thank you for your light. He was on this earth for 21 years, and he found a way to feed kids breakfast. Educate kids, give free medical care, against all the odds. He showed me, he taught me, him, Huey P. Newton, Bobby Seale, the Black Panther party, they showed me how to love myself, and with that love, they overflowed it to the Black community and other communities.

Earlier in the night, H.E.R. honored Hampton with a performance of "Fight For You," which was featured in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Judas and the Black Messiah was also nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.

