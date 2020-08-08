Judas and The Black Messiah
- MoviesReporter Denies Mistaking Daniel Kaluuya For Leslie Odom Jr. At OscarsShe asked Kaluuya what it was like working with Regina King, director of "One Night in Miami"—a film that stars Odom Jr.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Thanks Parents For Having Sex In Oscars Acceptance SpeechDaniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MoviesH.E.R. Honors Fred Hampton During "Fight For You" Performance At 2021 OscarsH.E.R. performed a powerful rendition of "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" at the 93rd Academy Awards.By Cole Blake
- TVDaniel Kaluuya Hilariously Compares British & American Racism On "SNL"The "Judas & The Black Messiah" star went in. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureLakeith Stanfield Posts & Deletes That "No One Cares" About The OscarsThe acclaimed actor believes that with all that is happening in the world, award ceremonies are the least of worries.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle While Accepting Golden Globes AwardDaniel Kaluuya quoted Nipsey Hussle while accepting her award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role."By Cole Blake
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Claims He Wasn't Invited To "Get Out" Sundance PremiereHe really wanted to attend the Oscar-winning 2017 film's world premiere & cleared his schedule, but he wasn't asked to attend.By Erika Marie
- MoviesLaKeith Stanfield Says He Had Panic Attacks From "Judas & The Black Messiah" RoleLakeith Stanfield reveals that he went to therapy after taking on the role of William O'Neal for "Judas & The Black Messiah."By Aron A.
- AnticsLaKeith Stanfield Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God: "This Is What Hoes Do"The radio host shaded Stanfield while interviewing Daniel Kaluuya about "Judas and The Black Messiah," but both actors weren't having it.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Durk Keeps The Streak Alive With "On Your Mind"Lil Durk proves why he holds such credibility as "The Voice" on new "Judas And The Black Messiah" track "On Your Mind."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMasego, J.I.D. & Rapsody Spit Bars On "Something Ain't Right"Masego, J.I.D, and Rapsody align for some poignant bars on "Judas And The Black Messiah" highlight "Something Ain't Right." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJay-Z, Rakim, Nas, Nipsey Hussle & More Appear On "Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album"The film's soundtrack also features hitmakers like A$AP Rocky, Black Thought, JID, Rapsody, Lil Durk, and G Herbo.By Erika Marie
- NewsNas & Hit-Boy Reunite For "EPMD" From "Judas And The Black Messiah" SoundtrackThe two join forces once again after working together on Nas's "King's Disease" album.By Erika Marie
- NewsJay-Z & Nipsey Hussle Unite On "What It Feels Like" From "Judas And The Black Messiah" SoundtrackThe film tells the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton & stars Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield.By Erika Marie
- MusicNas & Hit-Boy Get Busy In "EPMD" Song SnippetNas and Hit-Boy are back in business like "EPMD," teasing their brand new single off the "Judas And The Black Messiah" soundtrack. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHear A Preview Of Jay-Z & Nipsey Hussle's New Song "What It Feels Like"Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z's new song "What It Feels Like" comes out on Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNoname Opted Out Of "Judas & The Black Messiah" Soundtrack After Seeing The MovieRapper and social commentator Noname reportedly turned down the opportunity to be apart of the "Judas and the Black Messiah" Soundtrack after seeing the film and disagreeing with its focus.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJay-Z Takes Over Nas' Release Date Again: Twitter ReactsJay-Z steals Nas' thunder once again, releasing a new song on the same day.By Alex Zidel
- NewsH.E.R. Releases New Song "Fight For You" From "Judas & The Black Messiah"H.E.R. releases her new song "Fight For You" from the upcoming film "Judas And The Black Messiah".By Alex Zidel
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Is Black Panther Fred Hampton In "Judas & The Black Messiah" TrailerDaniel Kaluuya & Lakeith Stanfield reunite for this revolutionary film. By Karlton Jahmal