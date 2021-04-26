H.E.R. performed her hit song "Fight For You," featured in the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah at the 93rd Academy Awards, Sunday. The performance included Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton being projected onto the stage.

The "Hard Place" singer rocked a sparkling gold suit and her signature round sunglasses. The powerful show featured a massive band with a brass section, guitarists, backup vocalists, and more.

"I'm really excited for people to see it," H.E.R. said during the Oscars pre-show. "It's very powerful and very important to me."



Judas and the Black Messiah is nominated for five Oscars awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for the film's stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield.

H.E.R. spoke about the impact of Fred Hampton during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in February: "We were listening to Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, we listened to a lot of Sly and the Family Stone, some of my favorites. I picked up the bass thinking about this theme of fighting for something. Because there's so many things that Fred Hampton was fighting for and that we are all still fighting for."

The 93rd Academy Awards is airing at 8:00 PM EST, Sunday.

