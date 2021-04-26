Regina King, director of Oscar-nominated film One Night in Miami, reflected on the verdict of Derek Chauvin's trial in the murder of George Floyd, during her opening speech at the 93rd Academy Awards, Sunday. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, last week.

"We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis I may have traded in my heels for marching boots," she said during the event.



Handout / Getty Images

"I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a Black son I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that, OK?" King added.

Earlier in the night, H.E.R. honored Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton with a performance of "Fight For You," which was featured in the Oscar-nominated film, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Following the conviction of Chauvin, Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized President Joe Biden for saying that the killing of Floyd showed the systemic racism in America. Graham claimed that Barack Obama and Kamala Harris' election are proof system racism cannot exist.

