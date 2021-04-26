Nominees at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, Sunday, will be gifted a unique Chadwick Boseman non-fungible token that is selling for over one million dollars. The NFT was created by artist Andre Oshea.

"The way to immortalize an artist is to honor them with art," Oshea said in an Instagram post revealing the artwork. "I was tasked to create a tribute NFT for Chadwick Boseman for the Oscars! Bringing this piece to life has been one of my most challenging & rewarding experiences as an artist."



He added that the buy now price for the piece is $1.2 million.

"I want to stress the importance of that because this is a price point that a black artist in the NFT hasn’t been able to break yet," he explained. "We have the opportunity to create REAL history with this piece."

Half of all proceeds from the NFT will be donated to the Colon Cancer Foundation.

"Their goal is to donate 10,000 colorectal exams to underserved communities," Oshea said. "We can change lives with this NFT!!"

NFT's have blown up in recent months with Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Eminem, and more artists selling them to fans.

The 2021 Oscars are set to air at 8:00 PM EST on Sunday, April 25th.

