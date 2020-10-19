Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Pop CultureChadwick Boseman Wasn't Snubbed By Oscars, Says FamilyAlthough there was an outcry by fans, Boseman's family gave their best wishes to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his win.By Erika Marie
- MoviesChadwick Boseman's Widow Accepts His NAACP Award With Emotional SpeechChadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, gave an emotional speech while accepting the late actor's NAACP award.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden GlobesChadwick Boseman was honored with the Golden Globe award for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama."By Cole Blake
- TVEverything That's Being Added To Netflix In DecemberNetflix is adding a long list of movies and TV shows in December to carry us through the holidays.By Deja Goode
- MoviesChadwick Boseman's Final Film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Drops Extended TrailerThe electrifying teaser for the star-studded Netflix film has arrived and it's a must-see.By Erika Marie