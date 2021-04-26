History was made at the 93rd Academy Awards last night as Nomadland, Anthony Hopkins, and Frances McDormand won the three biggest awards of the night. As always, the categories for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role were saved for the final three announcements of the night. Many believed that, because the winner for Best Actor was being announced last, Chadwick Boseman would be awarded his first-ever Academy Award posthumously. However, that did not happen as Anthony Hopkins was given the prize for his emotional role in The Father.

Unfortunately, the results of this final announcement mean that the great Chadwick Boseman will likely never win an Academy Award, which has outraged the masses who remain confused as to why he did not win the award for his portrayal of a troubled jazz musician in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman was the favorite to win the award, which eventually went to Hopkins. The 83-year-old actor, who was not present to accept the prize because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, has officially shared his acceptance speech, paying tribute to Boseman in a video statement.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales and at 83-years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early, and again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

While the decision has proven to be controversial on social media, it's a well-deserved win for Anthony Hopkins, who was amazing in The Father. However, it would have been an incredible moment, and equally deserved, for Chadwick Boseman to be given the award.

What do you think the outcome should have been?