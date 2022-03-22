The BeyHive is buzzing after a new report about Beyoncé and the Academy Awards was shared today (March 21). This weekend, Hollywood's elite will come together for the coveted Oscars, and recently, it was revealed that artists like Shiela E. and Travis Barker were slated to perform. According to Variety, the Academy has been working overtime to make room for Beyoncé in what could be a monumental moment in music.

Bey contributed to the soundtrack of King Richard on "Be Alive," and according to the outlet, the Oscars are doing their very best to get the singer to perform the track at the ceremony. Will Smith famously starred in the biopic film as Richard Williams, father of tennis icons Venus and Serena.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Variety reported that their sources claimed: "Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif." The significance of the location has not gone unnoticed; if this is true, Beyoncé would be singing "Be Alive" on the same courts that Venus and Serena practiced on relentlessly as children, helping to shape them into the global sports stars they are today.

When questioned about the validity of the rumors, Variety was unable to get anyone to confirm. The Academy Awards will kick off this Sunday, March 27.

