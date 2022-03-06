Jason Momoa thanked fans on Instagram, earlier this week, for respecting his and Lisa Bonet's privacy amidst their separation, which they announced back in January. Momoa commented on the relationship after attending the premiere of The Batman.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he wrote in Thursday's post. “It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, stars as Selina Kyle in the new Matt Reeves-directed take on Batman.

Momoa and Bonet explained that they would be separating with a lengthy statement revealing that the pandemic has taken its toll on their relationship.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote.

The statement continued: “We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Check out Momoa's recent Instagram post below.



