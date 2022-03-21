Lenny Kravitz shared a picture of himself and Jason Momoa riding motorcycles together on Instagram, over the weekend, amidst rumors that Momoa and his ex, Lisa Bonet are getting back together. Kravtiz shares his daughter Zoë Kravitz with Bonet.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Kravitz captioned the photo.

“Well isn’t this just adorable," Zoë wrote in the comments section. "Love you both so much.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Bonet and Kravitz were married from 1987 to 1993, while Bonet married Momoa in 2017.

Momoa and Bonet announced they'd be separating, earlier this year, after four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple said in a statement. “And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued: “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

In recent weeks, it's been rumored that Momoa and Bonet are attempting to reconcile.

Check out Kravitz's post below.



