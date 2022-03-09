Get ready for yet another gripping episode of Drink Champs. After The Game sat down for an interview that produced viral soundbites, Drink Champs returns with another interview that is sure to set the internet on fire as they chat with Hollywood Unlocked mogul, Jason Lee. The blogging businessman has been a staple in entertainment for years as he built his empire from the ground up, but his recent controversy connected to the Queen of England gave his platform a new reach.

We previously reported on Hollywood Unlocked stating that the Queen had passed away, and although Lee doubled down that his source was valid, it was stated that the Queen was still alive. Lee later surfaced with an apology as he admitted his mistake, causing him to endure further scrutiny.

Today (March 8), Drink Champs shared teasers to Lee's boozy chat with the outlet, and fans are eagerly awaiting to hear what he had to say about his most recent scandal. However, Lee has plenty of other topics to touch on, including his war with Nicki Minaj's Barbz and Karen Civil reportedly admitting to having Hollywood Unlocked's site hacked.

In one clip, Lee also defended Whoopi Goldberg who was recently suspended from The View over giving a controversial take on the Holocaust. Lee compared that situation to Joe Rogan who came under fire for repeatedly using the n-word and referring to a Black neighborhood as Planet of the Apes, adding that Spotify supported him while The View put Goldberg on "time out." Check out the teasers below.