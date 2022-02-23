Speculative reports about Queen Elizabeth's health aren't uncommon. However, today (February 22), Hollywood Unlocked shocked the internet by reporting that the 95-year-old had died. "Sources close to the Royal Palace notified us exclusively that #QueenElizabeth has passed away," the outlet shared in an Instagram post. "She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead. Story developing."

Considering that the Palace had yet to make an announcement, people approached the news skeptically. Yet, it still spread like wildfire throughout social media platforms as thousands offered their condolences.

There is an entire complicated process that is slated to occur when the Queen passes away, and because it has not begun or been formally announced, people immediately began condemning Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee. He has been a trending topic since first reporting his story, and he doubled down on the story on Twitter.

"We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace."

Later, Hollywood Unlocked shared a follow-up report detailing what will happen once the Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth's death. People have taken to the outlet's comments to fire off jokes at its expense, but Lee stands ten toes down that his sources are legit. Check it out below.