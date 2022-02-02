An apology wasn't enough to keep Whoopi Goldberg from receiving punishment for her recent remarks about the Holocaust. Goldberg became a trending topic across all social media platforms following comments she made while on The View. The hosts were discussing the Pultizer Prize-winning Maus, a book about the Holocaust, and during the chat, Goldberg insisted that the tragic genocide was "not about race."

"It's about man's inhumanity to man," she said. "That's what it's about." Later, Goldberg issued a lengthy, public apology where she recognized that her remarks were incorrect and expressed remorse. However, that did not keep her from being issued a temporary suspension from The View.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

“These decisions are never easy, but necessary,” she added. “Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”

Check out a clip of Goldberg speaking about the Holocaust on The View below.

