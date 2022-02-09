After offering up his apology for using the n-word on his podcast, Joe Rogan is back on the microphone addressing his recent scandal. The Joe Rogan Experience has been the focal point of several conversations regarding racism, COVID misinformation, and free speech, and after a video showing a mash-up of Rogan on his podcast saying "n*gger" surfaced, many called for Spotify to take him off of the air.

Instead, Spotify opted to delete 70 episodes with offensive language as CEO and founder Daniel Ek continued to speak out on why removing Rogan isn't the best solution.

Meanwhile, Rogan is back on air and has called the video that got him into trouble a "political hit job" while admitting that he was aware of the compiled clips before it went viral.

"In a lot of ways, this is a relief," Rogan said. "That video had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They're taking all this stuff I've ever said that's wrong and smushing it all together. It's good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn't out there."

When Rogan apologized for his n-word usage, he recognized why people were upset. "It's not my word to use," Rogan said. "I never used it to be racist, because I'm not racist, but whenever you're in a situation where you have to say 'I'm not racist,' you've f*cked up, and I clearly have f*cked up."

Check out Rogan speaking on his podcast below.

