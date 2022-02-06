Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he had not been made aware of Joe Rogan's past use of the n-word prior to saying that he wanted to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience. Johnson discussed Rogan's resurfaced use of the word on Twitter, Friday.

“Dear @donwinslow, Thank you so much for this I hear you as well as everyone here," Johnson wrote. "100% I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.”



Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

Johnson had originally praised Rogan following his apology regarding the coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on his platform.

“Great stuff here brother," The Rock said at the time. "Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Rogan has since apologized for his prior usage of the term, admitting that he messed up. In a video posted on social media, Rogan explained: I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist, but whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up. And I clearly have fucked up.”

Check out Johnson's new tweet below.

[Via]