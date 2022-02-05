His podcast remains under heavy scrutiny, but Joe Rogan has continued to thrive. The Joe Rogan Experience has been a hot topic in recent weeks after several notable artists and musicians have removed their catalogs from the platform. Award-winning singer India Arie has repeatedly spoken out regarding her grievances with Rogan, and recently she shared a video that showed him using the n-word repeatedly. In another video, Rogan was scene referring to a Black neighborhood as "Planet of the Apes."

Many have been asking for Spotify to pull the plug on Rogan, but instead, they have complied with artists' requests to be removed from the platform. SEO and founder Daniel Ek has also spoken out about not suddenly changing its policies because "of one creator."

In a reportedly meeting with Spotify employees, Ek once again touched on Rogan's ongoing controversy but time, he admitted that he is not a fan of some of the popular podcast host's content.

“There are many things that Joe Rogan says that I strongly disagree with and find very offensive,” he reportedly stated. However, he added that Spotify wouldn't be where it is if it hadn't taken certain risks in business.

"If you want even a shot at achieving our bold ambitions, it will mean having content on Spotify that many of us may not be proud to be associated with,” Ek said. “Not anything goes, but there will be opinions, ideas, and beliefs that we disagree with strongly, and even makes us angry or sad.”

He has not directly addressed the videos shared by India Arie.

