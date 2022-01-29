The Spotify saga continues as Joni Mitchell has joined the conversation. We've been reporting on the ongoing drama involving music icon Neil Young and Spotify after he demanded that his team make sure his catalog was removed from the streaming service. Young has taken major issue with Joe Rogan and his podcast, more specifically, what Young has called misinformation being spread about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Rogan is making big bucks with the platform and is one of Spotify's most-watched or -listened to channels, so, in the end, Spotify acquiesced in Young's decision and removed his music.



Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators," Spotify said in a statement. "We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon."

The decision has caused a massive debate about whether or not the company made the right choice and it looks as if other artists have followed—well, at least one. Fellow music legend Joni Mitchell has reportedly requested that her catalog, which spans way back to the mid-1960s, be removed from Spotify, as well.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify," she wrote on her website. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” Additionally, in response to this controversy, SiriusXM announced that it would be relaunching Neil Young Radio in solidarity.

