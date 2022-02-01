Dwayne Johnson and other celebrities showed support for Joe Rogan after the podcaster apologized on Instagram, Monday, for the spread of pandemic misinformation on his show. Rogan added that he plans to bring on guests with a broader range of perspectives to "find a better point of view."

“My pledge to you is that I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view,” Rogan said in a 10-minute video clip.

“Great stuff here brother,” The Rock commented, before teasing a future appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”



Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Rogan's response comes after several high-profile musicians including legendary folk singers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell had their catalogs removed from the streaming platform in protest of Rogan's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian Tim Dillon, who frequently appears on Rogan's podcast, joked in the comments section: "After you have a controversial guest I will come on directly after as Meghan McCain and refute them."

Check out Rogan's statement regarding the controversy below.





