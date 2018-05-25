daniel ek
- MusicDaniel Ek Net Worth 2024: What Is The Spotify CEO Worth?Explore the net worth of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek in 2024, his early years, education, business background, and ventures.By Axl Banks
- TechSpotify Wipes Thousands Of AI Songs From Its PlatformSpotify has taken down thousands of songs by the AI company, Boomy.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSpotify Could Raise Premium Prices This YearSpotify Premium could be about to get more expensiveBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSpotify CEO Admits He Finds Some Of Joe Rogan's Content "Very Offensive"He also stated that there "will be opinions, ideas, and beliefs" that Spotify employees will disagree with but that often occurs in business.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSpotify CEO Speaks On Joe Rogan Scandal, Won't Change "Based On One Creator"While reportedly speaking with investors, Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek was questioned about artists ditching the platform because of Rogan.By Erika Marie
- MusicSpotify Celebrates 100 Million Paid SubscribersThe musical landscape has shifted once again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSpotify Seeking An End To Apple Music's "Anti-Competition" PracticesSpotify's founder is taking measures to prevent an Apple monopoly in Europe.By Devin Ch
- MusicTDE's Top Dawg Reveals What He Told Spotify To Reverse "Hateful Conduct" PolicyTop Dawg was ready to pull Kendrick Lamar's music and have the whole culture back him.
By Aron A.
- MusicSpotify CEO Addresses "Hateful Conduct" Policy's "Botched Rollout"Spotify's CEO finally addresses the infamous "Hateful Conduct" policy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Apparently Threatened To Pull Music From Spotify Following CensorshipTDE & Kendrick fought the good fight on XXXTentacion's behalf.By Devin Ch