Over the past half-decade, social media challenges have enriched the internet with hilarious and follow-worthy content. From the #BottleCapChallenge to the #FaceAppChallenge to the #DMXChallenge, patrons everywhere have been able to show off their skills and flex their creative muscles. Now, a new challenge started by legendary country singer/songwriter, Dolly Parton, featuring four different profile pictures including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder has taken off and Janet Jackson has decided to participate.

In a photo posted earlier this week, the "9 to 5" singer unknowingly started a trend that has since then gone viral. Some celebrity participates include the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, and more. Parton's photo captioned, "Get you a woman who can do it all," features the Grammy Award-winning musician dressed in a formal black and white checkered blazer, a personalized Christmas sweater, a denim shirt and matching jeans, and lastly the classic Playboy Bunny costume.

Janet Jackson's rendition of the profile picture challenge took things to the next level as the "Anytime, Anyplace" singer posted her photo on her Instagram this past Thursday (Jan. 24).

"The Control" performer post featured Jackson in a professional collared shirt and grey cardigan, posing with crying fans, presenting awards, and lastly topless wearing nothing but a seashell necklace and a bikini bottom for her 'imaginary' Tinder profile picture.

It's hard to believe that the now 53-year-old musician/actress became a mother for the first time just three years ago. Coming off of her 30th Year Anniversary Rhythm Nation Tour last year, Ms. Jackson still has the ability to entertain and the charm to collective turn heads across the internet.

Check out Janet Jackson's #DollyPartonChallenge photo in the IG pic posted below.