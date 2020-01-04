Proud mother Janet Jackson took a moment to celebrate her baby boy's big day. The 53-year-old music icon gave birth to her son Eissa Al Mana on January 3, 2017, and on Thursday, Janet shared her glowing pregnancy photo to commemorate her toddler. "3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby!” she penned. “Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world! 🖤🖤🖤.”



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty Images

Janet and her then-husband Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana were "thrilled" to welcome their baby boy into the world, however, just months after Eissa was born, the couple shared they'd separated. Although the two parents have over a billion dollars between them, Janet previously shared that she's a hands-on parent who receives little help from an entourage of nannies.

“I’ve always been a patient person, but there’s more patience that you have to have [in motherhood] and I never knew I was as patient as I really am,” Janet said just months ago. “He’s first and foremost in my life. I get up, I go to sleep — everything is about him. He comes first in my life.” Although there aren't many photos of little Eissa floating around, we wouldn't doubt that he has those strong Jackson genes. Check out Janet's throwback photo below.