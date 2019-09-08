Just a month after the end of her recent Metamorphosis residency in Las Vegas, Janet Jackson will be heading on the road to celebrate the 30th-anniversary of her Rhythm Nation album with a supporting tour run that boasts a fairly limited selection of dates.

In total, the tour currently hosts 10 dates across nine stops with things kicking off on September 14th in Minnesota and concluding in November with a double feature in Honolulu on the 20th and 21st.

Other stops include Australia and New Zealand and leave us to assume that Ms. Jackson may be taking this into a full-blown run come 2020.

September 19th marks the official anniversary of her seminal album which was treated to a vinyl reissue back in July. The double black issue also contains previously unheard recordings and original tracks that never made the album's original version.

Tickets for the Rhythm Nation Anniversary Tour can be purchased on Janet Jackson's official site.

Rhythm Nation Anniversary Tour Dates

September 14 – Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

September 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

November 8 – Perth, WA @ Nib Stadium

November 9 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium

November 10 – Adelaide, SA @ Adelaide Showgrounds

November 15 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Showgrounds

November 16 – Sydney, NSW @ Spotless Stadium

November 17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Western Springs Speedway

November 20 – Honolulu, Hawaii @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center

November 21 – Honolulu, Hawaii @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center