It feels like every single week there's a new viral challenge that emerges. Last week it was the cucumber challenge and this week, it's the #BottleCapChallenge. For those of you who live under a rock, the #BottleCapChallenge is a new challenge where people twist the top off of a bottle with a spinning kick. Some of succeeded while others have failed miserably but it seems like some people are fed up with these internet challenges completely.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is tired. He's tired of these viral challenges that keep popping up on his Instagram feed, specifically the #BottleCapChallenge. The rapper shared a hilarious rant on his Instagram bashing the recent viral trend of people kicking caps off of bottles. "I'm sick of this fuckin' bottle shit. Quit kickin' tops off of bottles you goofy mothafuckas," he declared. "Who the fuck makin' up these dumb ass challenges?" He continued before issuing a challenge of his own. "Here's the new challenge: Pick up a mothafuckin' phone and say 'shut the fuck up,' bitch. That's the new challenge mothafucka," he concluded.

A few celebrities have taken part in the viral challenge so far such as Shaq, who failed miserably.Mariah Carey also joined the trend but with her own twist (no pun intended). Instead of kicking the cap off, she decided that she'd sing it off and well, her results were far more successful than Shaq's.