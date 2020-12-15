Jake Paul is clearly on a high after his latest fight, knocking out Nate Robinson in what the YouTuber is calling the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history. He's been targeting Conor McGregor, one of the fiercest fighters in recent history, asking the star to sign his $50 million boxing match offer, which Jake says is the Irishman's biggest offer ever. Nate Diaz, a similarly great mixed martial artist, came through with a warning to Mr. Paul, telling him that he's not ready for the whooping he'll get if he continues to run his mouth.

Following Jake Paul's profanity-laced video message to Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz is telling the YouTuber to shut his mouth.

"Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck," said Diaz on Twitter. "U can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that."

That resulted in Jake re-directing his attention to the 35-year-old champ, starting a back-and-forth war. "You saw what happened to the other Nate," said Jake to Diaz, taunting him. "Aye @NateDiaz209 I already beat your boy up come get your mans then you can get the smoke too."

Nate Diaz followed up with a warning to the loud-mouthed social media star, who is currently 2-0 in the boxing ring. "@LoganPaul check this little ho bitch before someone does," he wrote back.

Do you think we may be in for a future bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz? And will Conor McGregor accept his challenge?