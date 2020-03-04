Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. The two polarizing UFC superstars have been at odds for years and fight fans are eagerly anticipating a trilogy match that could settle the score once and for all.

The latest wrinkle in their seemingly never-ending feud came via twitter, as Diaz took a shot at the Irish superstar over his claims of wanting to fight three times this year. Diaz's unprovoked tweet simply reads, “What happened to your season? I was already back in by now wtf.”

Months before his return to the octagon at UFC 246 in January, during which he earned a swift 40-second TKO victory against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, McGregor revealed that he would be treating 2020 as a "season," with the goal of capping off the year against current Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the UFC is currently planning for a summertime fight between McGregor and Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, which could potentially lead to a Conor-Khabib rematch at the end of the year. Diaz, however, seems to think that McGregor is dragging his feet this year, despite the fact that Conor has only been out of action for less than two months.

Of course, this could also be Diaz's way of poking McGregor in hopes of lining up a trilogy fight sometime this year. Whatever the case may be, we expect a response from McGregor sooner than later.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images