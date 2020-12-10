People were coming for Jemele Hill's head over an interview she and Cari Champion conducted with Jake Paul. The vlogger-turned boxer recently gained a victory after taking out Nate Robinson in a bout and he sat down for a virtual Vice interview with Jemele and Cari. During the segment, the ladies joked with Paul, asking him if his big win was a racist move.

"Jake, considering where we are in our racial conversations in America, was what you did to Nate Robinson racist?" asked Jemele. Cari chimed by laughing and adding, "That is the question of the week!" Jake took it in stride and with a smile on his face he said, "Nah, stop playin' with me, c'mon!"

Jemele made a quip about watching a White man knock out a Black man, and they all moved on from the moment to discuss the show-stealing moment. The public was quick to attack Jemele and Cari for their comments, and they both came forward on social media to say that it was planned in advance.

"Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission," Cari tweeted. "This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV."

A Twitter user wrote that they believed it was a harmless question meant as a joke. Jemele replied that it was, adding, “I’m now laughing that people actually thought we were serious.” Check out the controversial question and a few blistering reactions below.