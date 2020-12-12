When Jake Paul defeated Nate Robinson a couple of weekends ago, he immediately decided to start calling out some of the biggest names in the fighting world. For instance, he decided to go after Conor McGregor, claiming that he would be able to beat him with ease. Of course, McGregor is a legend in the fighting world which has many fans wondering how a match between these two would actually go down.

Recently, TMZ spoke to UFC President Dana White about the potential for a McGregor Vs. Paul fight. As you can imagine, White wasn’t very receptive to the idea, which is consistent with previous comments where he bashed the upcoming Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan paul match. Needless to say, White doesn’t want his most famous fighter to participate in the YouTube boxing world.

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos,” White said. "There's a market for these kinda fights. It's just not what I do. There will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money."

Perhaps in the future, White will change his mind although for now, it’s clear that he would much rather his fights doing much better things.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

[Via]