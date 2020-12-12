youtube boxing
- SportsJames Harden Sues For Losses In Austin McBroom Vs. Bryce Hall Boxing EventThe Brooklyn Nets star is seeking the return of his $2 million investment in the failed event.By Joe Abrams
- SportsJake Paul On Potential Logan Paul Fight: "I Would Kick His Ass"Jake Paul isn't ready to get in the ring with his brother just yet.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Divulges On Potential Conor McGregor-Jake Paul FightDana White is fairly skeptical about the whole YouTube boxing scene.By Alexander Cole