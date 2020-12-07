Dana White is one of the most famous people in the fighting world as he is the President of the UFC. The man knows how to promote a fight and he has been a part of some incredible matchups over the years. Of course, one of those fights was between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which is a battle that went down all the way back in 2017. Now, White is weighing in on yet another Mayweather fight, except this time around, it is against the likes of YouTuber Logan Paul.

While appearing in a video with YouTube duo Nelk, White was asked about the fight, which had just been announced a few hours prior. As you can see, White wasn't amused about the fight and even took a shot at the boxing world, in the process.

"Yeah ... when people ask me about the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at,” White said. "Didn’t that kid get beaten up by the f*cking video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

For those unaware, that "video game kid" is none other than KSI, who yielded a draw against Paul the first time around, although picked up the W in the second match. Clearly, White doesn't think this fight is necessary, although we can't help but feel it's because he was hoping it would be McGregor in that spot, instead.

