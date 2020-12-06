Undefeated legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather will officially fight internet celebrity Logan Paul on February 20th, 2021. Mayweather confirmed the details of the long-rumored fight on social media, Saturday.

Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

Early tickets for the event, as well as an exclusive fight t-shirt, are on-sale now. "Undefeated, 12-time, five division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather at 50-0 will take on social media sensation Logan Paul in a special exhibition boxing match that is expected to make history. This is your chance to watch this must-see event live," reads the sale page on Fanmio.

Paul called out Mayweather in an interview with TMZ, last month, declaring he would beat him easily in a fight: "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question. MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass! The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a fuck! I don't give a fuck! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't fuckin' matter to me," Paul said.

The boxing legend responded on Twitter: "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch," Mayweather wrote.

Paul's brother, Jake, recently fought former NBA player Nate Robinson in a similar capacity.

Check out the announcement below.

