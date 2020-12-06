Floyd Mayweather will officially fight Logan Paul on February 20th, 2021.
Undefeated legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather will officially fight internet celebrity Logan Paul on February 20th, 2021. Mayweather confirmed the details of the long-rumored fight on social media, Saturday.
Jeff Bottari / Getty Images
Early tickets for the event, as well as an exclusive fight t-shirt, are on-sale now. "Undefeated, 12-time, five division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather at 50-0 will take on social media sensation Logan Paul in a special exhibition boxing match that is expected to make history. This is your chance to watch this must-see event live," reads the sale page on Fanmio.
Paul called out Mayweather in an interview with TMZ, last month, declaring he would beat him easily in a fight: "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question. MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass! The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a fuck! I don't give a fuck! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't fuckin' matter to me," Paul said.
The boxing legend responded on Twitter: "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch," Mayweather wrote.
Paul's brother, Jake, recently fought former NBA player Nate Robinson in a similar capacity.
Check out the announcement below.
