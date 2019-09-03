Youtube sensations Logan Paul and KSI are officially set for another boxing match on November 9, following up their August 2018 bout that took place at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

This time around, the Staples Center in Los Angeles will serve as the venue, and they won't be wearing any headgear when they step inside the ring.

Their first fight ended in a majority draw with two judges scoring it 57–57 and the other 58–57 in favor of KSI. Says KSI, "I can’t wait to see the memes of him slumped on the ground after I’ve repeatedly beaten the life out of him."

“Finally, after over a year since our rematch, I get to enter the ring once again to fight Logan Paul,” said KSI. “If I’m being honest, I didn’t fight well at all in the first fight, and even then, I still managed to draw against him. “This time I won’t make it so close, especially now that it’s a pro fight, no head guards and 10oz gloves hahahaha, the time to end him is nearing. I can’t wait to see the memes of him slumped on the ground after I’ve repeatedly beaten the life out of him. He’s facing a different animal this time. He will soon realize.

Both men have already passed their physicals and they will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2018 fight at a launch press conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14 with a UK press conference to follow.

Paul says he's been training rigorously, and has vowed to embarrass KSI in the rematch.