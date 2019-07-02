mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jaden Reveals "ERYS" Release Date With New Song "Again"

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2019 13:44
509 Views
31
2
CoverCover

Again
Jaden Feat. SYRE

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jaden Smith's new album will be released on Friday.


For weeks, we've been seeing the proof that Jaden Smith was working on a new project. Finally, ERYS has been announced with a release date and tracklist with a brand new single arriving today. Premiering his new track "Again" on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show this afternoon, Jaden has returned and is back in his true form. The song is quite experimental, rolling through a series of moods but still serving as a certified banger. If this is any indication of what we can expect on Friday from the full album, we're in for a treat with ERYS

"Again" features a mysterious feature from SYRE, which is the title of Jaden's previous body of work and one of the artist's alter-egos. He messes around with vocal effects, using auto-tune creatively and pitching his voice both up and down for his desired effect. 

The full album will feature appearances from Jaden's sister Willow, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James, Tyler, The Creator, and others. What do you think of the new single? Let us know if you'll be tuning in on Friday for ERYS and don't forget to rate "Again" above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Star Wars with the clique, I’m Han Solo with the whips
Kobe with the pass, had to hit it no assist
Take her back to *bleep* and the we let it coalesce
Icon livin', know you seen it the flesh

Jaden
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  2
  509
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jaden SYRE upcoming album ERYS again zane lowe beats 1 radio new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jaden Reveals "ERYS" Release Date With New Song "Again"
31
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject