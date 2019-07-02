Jaden Reveals "ERYS" Release Date With New Song "Again"

For weeks, we've been seeing the proof that Jaden Smith was working on a new project. Finally, ERYS has been announced with a release date and tracklist with a brand new single arriving today. Premiering his new track "Again" on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show this afternoon, Jaden has returned and is back in his true form. The song is quite experimental, rolling through a series of moods but still serving as a certified banger. If this is any indication of what we can expect on Friday from the full album, we're in for a treat with ERYS.

"Again" features a mysterious feature from SYRE, which is the title of Jaden's previous body of work and one of the artist's alter-egos. He messes around with vocal effects, using auto-tune creatively and pitching his voice both up and down for his desired effect.

The full album will feature appearances from Jaden's sister Willow, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James, Tyler, The Creator, and others. What do you think of the new single? Let us know if you'll be tuning in on Friday for ERYS and don't forget to rate "Again" above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Star Wars with the clique, I’m Han Solo with the whips

Kobe with the pass, had to hit it no assist

Take her back to *bleep* and the we let it coalesce

Icon livin', know you seen it the flesh