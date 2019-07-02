We pointed out yesterday that billboards promoting Jaden Smith's upcoming album ERYS had been popping up all over Los Angeles. Driving through West Hollywood, all you'll see if you look up are reminders of Jaden's mysterious new body of work. When will it be arriving? Who will be featured on it? Today, we learn a little bit more information about ERYS as details are finally starting to pour out.

One of the most enigmatic young artists today, Jaden is one-of-a-kind. His following is largely cultlike but because of the power of his family name, he can depend on mainstream representation as well. Premiering his latest song on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show today, Jaden announced that his new album would be coming at the end of this week, blessing us with ERYS on Friday, July 5.

A tracklist was also announced to the world with plenty of hits being added to the project. You can expect to hear vocals from Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Jaden's sister Willow Smith, and others. Trinidad James is also making an appearance on the album, hopefully marking an important return to form.

If you're not up on Jaden yet, peep his older work and get ready for this Friday. We're buckling up for a special week of new music!

Tracklist:

1. P

2. I

3. N

4. K (feat. Lido)

5. NOIZE (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

6. i-drip-or-is

7. AGAIN (feat. SYRE)

8. Got It

9. Fire Dept

10. Mission (feat. Trinidad James)

11. Summertime In Paris (feat. Willow)

12. Blackout

13. Pain

14. Chateau (feat. A$AP Rocky)

15. On My Own (feat. Kid Cudi)

16. Riot

17. ERYS

1. Beautiful Disruption

2. Somebody Else

3. Ghost (feat. A$AP Rocky) [Remix]