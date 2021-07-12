Jada Pinkett Smith has taken a page out of her daughter Willow's book, shaving her head and showing off the results on Instagram.

Willow restarted her hair journey a year ago, documenting her growth on social media for her fans to follow along with. It appears as though the 20-year-old artist influenced her mother to do the same because, on Monday morning, Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her freshly shaved head for the first time.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," explained Jada in her caption. "BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jada is turning fifty later this year, getting ready for the milestone by letting go of her locks. Most commenters are congratulating the actress for taking such a risky step with her look while others say she could have done a better job of shaving her head, pointing out that there's a patch of hair she missed at the top.

