Two weeks ago, Jada Pinkett Smith sent Twitter into a frenzy after her celebratory birthday post in honor of what would have been Tupac's 50th birthday reminded everyone just how much love the actress and the legendary West Coast rapper had for each other during the 90s. Jada definitely got fans talking after sharing an archived poem that Tupac wrote for her on Instagram, but thanks to a new interview with former Outlawz rapper Napoleon, they'll definitely be talking about the infamous love triangle once again.



Mychal Watts/WireImage/Getty Images

In a recent sit-down with The Art Of Dialogue, Napoleon discusses his reaction to hearing about the news of Shock G's untimely passing, and on a more light-hearted note, the now-motivational speaker also touched on Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac's close relationship. According to Hip-Hop Lately, Napoleon distinctly remembers Tupac mentioning Jada's name after she had offended the rapper at the start of her relationship with Will Smith. She had reportedly told the All Eyez On Me rapper to keep his hands off of Will Smith, and her warning had bothered him to the core.

"The second time I probably heard him talk about her is when he went to LA," Napoleon says. "He was very upset. Pac came in the room [and] was like 'Jada, she gonna contact me and tell me don't do nothing to Will Smith.' Pac was upset, and said 'I don't know why she think I would have tried to make some problems with Will Smith. ' He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett at the time."

Apparently, Tupac wasn't even trying to beat up Will Smith, but for whatever reason, Jada Pinkett believed that he would try to and tried to deescalate any possible tension between the two rappers.

Watch the clip below to see Napoleon talk about Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship.

