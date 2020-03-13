The Smith Family is one of the most creative forces in the country, constantly finding ways to innovate and change the ways we think of artistry. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did a wonderful job of raising their children to be young creatives, encouraging them to push boundaries in all areas of life. Announcing that she would be spending twenty-four hours in a glass box as part of a public exhibition at MOCA in Los Angeles, Willow Smith pulled through and did just that, keeping the audience entertained with stunts like this.

Alongside her rumoured boyfriend Tyler Cole, Willow Smith completed her mission and, in order to keep herself busy, she brought some tools to interact with during her twenty-four box stay. One of the items in the box was a clipper.

"My baby shaved her head! Again," wrote Jada Pinkett Smith on social media, sharing a video of her daughter's head being shaved by Cole while trapped inside the box. This is not the first time that Willow has re-started her hair journey. The singer has been clear that she does not want her hair to define her, which is surely why she was so unafraid to cut off the locs another time.

Take a look at her new style below.