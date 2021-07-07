Another candid conversation on Red Table Talk has resulted in a shocking revelation. Jada Pinkett Smith once again joined her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an intimate conversation, this time about addiction, as well as drug and alcohol abuse. Adrienne has continuously been open about her past struggles and current recovery, and during the talk, Jada revealed that things got so bad for her at one point she fainted while on the set of a film.

Back in 1996, Jada starred opposite Eddie Murphy in the acclaimed classic comedy The Nutty Professor, and the 49-year-old actress recounted when she "passed out" on set after taking a "bad batch of ecstasy."



Jada called the experience "eye-opening," admitted that at the time, she lied to her co-stars about why she lost consciousness. "I told everybody that I had taken...'I must've had old medication in a vitamin bottle.' That's what I said." The incident was the catalyst that caused Jada to make serious life changes. "Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time."