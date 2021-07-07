The actress discussed her days of partying on the weekends with ecstasy, alcohol, and weed.
Another candid conversation on Red Table Talk has resulted in a shocking revelation. Jada Pinkett Smith once again joined her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an intimate conversation, this time about addiction, as well as drug and alcohol abuse. Adrienne has continuously been open about her past struggles and current recovery, and during the talk, Jada revealed that things got so bad for her at one point she fainted while on the set of a film.
Back in 1996, Jada starred opposite Eddie Murphy in the acclaimed classic comedy The Nutty Professor, and the 49-year-old actress recounted when she "passed out" on set after taking a "bad batch of ecstasy."
Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images
Jada called the experience "eye-opening," admitted that at the time, she lied to her co-stars about why she lost consciousness. "I told everybody that I had taken...'I must've had old medication in a vitamin bottle.' That's what I said." The incident was the catalyst that caused Jada to make serious life changes. "Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time."
"Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to," said Jada. While she claimed that she wasn't a daily user and mostly did her deeds on the weekends, it was still enough to impact her life. "It'll take me two bottles to get to—okay, if I do ecstasy, weed, and alcohol at the same time, I'm gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going because then I can just keep drinking 'cause I know ecstasy's gonna last me about three, four, five hours."
The actress also said she now keeps away from many hard liquors and only occasionally enjoys a glass of wine. Check out the episode below.