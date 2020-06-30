bald
- StreetwearKanye West Holds Auditions For New Yeezy Fashion Show, Seeking Bald ModelsYeezy SZN 10 is apparently on its way, although the context surrounding it is obviously less exciting than other shows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Admits He Might "Go Bald" After Being Roasted By Joyner LucasSnoop Dogg says that he might have to "go bald" after getting trolled by Joyner Lucas.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Says He Has Alopecia In Response To Balding CommentsTory Lanez says that his bald spot is the result of having alopecia.By Cole Blake
- ViralTom Segura On Jada Pinkett Smith: "The Bitch BEEN Bald, Jokes About It Or Her Are FINE""You super sensitive about it? Buy a F*CKIN WIG," the comedian suggested.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSaweetie Explains Why She Shaved Her HeadSaweetie opens up about what prompted the decision to shave her hair off.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Jokes About Hair Loss Due To AlopeciaWhile showing off her shaved head, Jada revealed a patch that makes it "more difficult for [her] to hide" her condition.By Erika Marie
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Saweetie's New LookSaweetie debuts a new look ahead of the new year.By Joshua Robinson
- GramJada Pinkett Smith Shaves Her HeadJada Pinkett Smith says her daughter Willow made her shave her head.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Inundated With Memes After Bald Spot Photo Goes ViralThe rapper has been trending after thousands of people have shared memes and tweets about Lanez's hair.By Erika Marie
- AnticsAzealia Banks Shaves Her Head: See Her New Bald LookAzealia Banks goes bald, shaving her head on video and explaining why she's making such a major change.By Alex Zidel
- GramTiffany Haddish "Just Loving" Her New Bald Look: See PhotoTiffany Haddish revealed the "best part" about being bald after she cut off all her hair on Instagram live a few weeks ago.By Lynn S.
- GramPost Malone's Bald Head On Full Display In New PicturesPost Malone debuts his new bald-headed look with several pictures on Instagram.By Alex Zidel