Jacquees's "King & R&B" Hosts Features By T.I., Young Thug, Gunna, Quavo, Tory Lanez, & More

Jacquees has taken more than a few hits over his self-proclamation of being the King of R&B, but it didn't faze him one bit because that's exactly what he titled his latest album. "I called myself the king because of the longevity I had with the same group of fan base," he recently told Sway while visiting Sway's Universe. "My fan base is organic. I built it up...[from] when I was like 14." He added that those same fans listened to his music then have continued to support him the ten years he's been in the game, so he's created the soundtrack to their lives.

According to Jacquees, he's been around the longest of the singers in his age range, so he's the king of this generation. On his album King of R&B, the singer flexes his vocals on 14 tracks, many of which are unsurprisingly love or bedroom ballads. He's called on assistance from a few notable names including T.I., Tory Lanez, Quavo, Young Thug, Gunna, FYB, TK Kravitz, and Bluff City. Listen to King of R&B and let us know if Jacquees is measuring up to his self-proclaimed title.

Tracklist

1. King ft. T.I.

2. Round II

3. EEeee ft. TK Kravitz

4. Come Get It ft. FYB

5. Good Lovin

6. Out of the Ordinary

7. Risk It All ft. Tory Lanez

8. Warning

9. All You Need ft. Quavo & Bluff City

10. Cross the Line

11. Fact or Fiction

12. New New

13. Verify ft. Young Thug & Gunna

14. Never Say Goodbye