Over the summer, Jacquees set a July 19th release date for his next album, then titled Round 2. Although a tracklist was also shared, Round 2 never dropped. We've received a few of the songs off that tracklist already, such as "Who's", "Verify (feat. Young Thug & Gunna)" and "Your Peace (feat. Lil Baby)". However, there's a chance that the tracklist has changed since July, as Jacquees' album arriving this Friday (Nov. 8) is now called King Of R&B. In the case that the tracklist has remained the same, there are features from Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, TK Kravitz and FYB that have not yet been heard.

Jacquees has not shied away from proclaiming himself to be the King Of R&B. His confidence in claiming this title has sparked online debates regarding whether his convictions are correct. Jacquees' claim may not actually be as audacious as it appears though, because he has also saluted former kings who have paved the way for him. Considering this list of kings has encompassed Chris Brown and Trey Songz, Jacquees seems to just be asserting his reign over a sliver of the genre's history. Rising artist, YK Osiris, has already begun challenging Jacquees' dominance, but Jacquees has dismissed this as ludicrous. We'll see on Friday whether Jacquees' album title is all that controversial.