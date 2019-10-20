There’s been a lot of debating going on lately about who’s he true king of R&B. Several singers like YK Osiris & Jacquees have been arguing about who’s the rightful heir to the throne for singers, with each of them thinking its them. Well over the past few days, Jacquees has been paying homage to some of the R&B greats who have paved the way for the new generation, including James Brown, Prince, Usher, Boyz II Men, Ginuwine, and many others. Today, Jacquees decided to take his shout outs a little further and pay respect to a couple guys who supported him throughout his career, and that being Chris Brown & Trey Songs.

Jacquees decided to show his appreciation for the OG’s on Sunday morning, sharing a few pictures of them as youngin’s and leaving a heartfelt message thanking them, which read:

“Thank you to the Kings of R&b who I looked up to the most to believe I can really do it! #1 #Chris brown ( Did so much me for me and my career, I been down wit C breezy since I was 18 use to be wit him everyday just learning! I appreciate bro and love you! #2 #TreySongz Big bro Trey been riding wit me since I was bout 20-21! The love been genuine and real always in my corner I appreciate y’all boyz 4L, Love y’all ! 👑👑”

Check out the appreciation post (below) and let us know who you think is the true king of R&B?