Jacquees Shares New R&B Tune & Music Video, "Say Yea"

With his latest single, "Say Yea," Jacquees takes us back in time with a 90s-inspired tune that finds him spitting flirtatious bars to the woman who's caught his eye. "Yeah, the views look like a post card / Getting out the jet-skis from the boatyard," he raps.

"Smoke, drink and f*ck for the most part / Your p*ssy wavy, girl, and I'm the coastguard." The nearly three-and-a-half minute long title is due to appear on the R&B star's forthcoming album, arriving later this summer.

Previously, Jacquees unleashed a track called "Not Just Anybody" along with a music video that featured Future, and in his most recent visual, he tapped Keith Sweat to make a surprise cameo.

If you're a fan of R&B and in need of more to stream, look out for our weekly R&B Season update, arriving this Sunday. In the meantime, play "Say Yea" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could put you on, that's a guarantee

Leave that n*gga alonÐµ, and come f*ck with me

Now, I ain't saying that I'm Mr. Right

But right now, I know what's missing in your life